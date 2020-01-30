The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Hamas militant killed in tunnel collapse in Gaza Strip

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 30, 2020 14:12
A member of Hamas's Al-Qassam Brigades was killed when a tunnel collapsed in Gaza City on Thursday, according to Palestinian reports.
Ibrahim al-Shuntaf, 21, a resident of Gaza City, was identified as the militant killed in the accident.
Russian plane makes emergency landing after passenger bomb threat
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2020 02:51 PM
Pompeo: Denying Iran money can force them to make decisions
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2020 02:24 PM
6,000 kept on board Italian cruise ship amid coronavirus scare
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2020 02:19 PM
Cement allowed into Gaza Strip for first time since 2014
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/30/2020 01:58 PM
Pompeo says Brexit Britain is at front of the line for US trade
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2020 01:55 PM
British Airways suspends flights to mainland China for a month
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2020 01:49 PM
Rocket siren heard in southern Israel not caused by rocket fire
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/30/2020 01:38 PM
Woman suspected to have coronavirus forcibly isolated in Tel Aviv
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/30/2020 12:41 PM
King Abdullah of Jordan celebrates 58th birthday
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/30/2020 11:58 AM
Russia to pause electronic visas to Chinese nationals
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2020 11:53 AM
Eight foreign nationals caught in avalanche on Japan's Hokkaido
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2020 11:25 AM
China regulator approves charter flights to bring home Wuhan tourists
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2020 08:01 AM
Indonesia preparing to evacuate citizens from Wuhan as virus spreads
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2020 06:34 AM
New Zealand to charter flight to help citizens leave Wuhan
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2020 06:22 AM
Two of three Japanese evacuees from Wuhan with coronavirus had no symptom
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2020 05:56 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by