Hamas political chief: The day of victory over America is near

Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh mourned IRGC-Quds Force Commander Qasem Solemani during the top Iranian general's funeral in Tehran on Monday."The day of victory is near by God's willing... the heinous crime of the United States reveals it's brutal mature...whole world must unite to punish those behind heinous crime," he said.Haniyeh was in Tehran as part of a foreign policy tour to Turkey, Malaysia, Qatar and Lebanon. Egypt has refused him to take this tour several times in the past out of concern that he might visit Iran.