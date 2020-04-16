The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Hamas prisoners in northern Israel declare hunger strike

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 16, 2020 13:38
Some 18 Hamas prisoners being held at the Gilboa Prison in northern Israel declared a hunger strike on Thursday, according to KAN news.
 
The reasons for the strike were declared in a letter to the prison administration, including the reduction of products available at the canteen.
EU: Coronavirus-tracking apps must not use personal location data
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/16/2020 02:21 PM
Coronavirus: Russia to spell out stance on UN call for global truce
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/16/2020 02:14 PM
Palestine TV correspondent called in for questioning in Jerusalem: report
Quadcopter infiltrates Israel from Gaza, returns to Gaza
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/16/2020 01:34 PM
Coronavirus: Spain's death toll rises to 19,130
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/16/2020 01:22 PM
Coronavirus: Iran records 77,995 cases, 4,869 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/16/2020 01:01 PM
Another coronavirus death: No. 141 is a 76-year-old man
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/16/2020 12:40 PM
Coronavirus: Russia reports new record daily rise in cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/16/2020 10:57 AM
Coronavirus: UK must keep social distancing until vaccine is ready
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/16/2020 10:21 AM
Mental healthcare declines due to coronavirus outbreak
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/16/2020 09:47 AM
Coronavirus: 140 dead; 12,591 infected - 174 in serious condition
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/16/2020 09:40 AM
Rabbi of the Western Wall violates coronavirus health orders
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/16/2020 08:55 AM
Rivlin gives mandate to Knesset, after negotiations flounder
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/16/2020 08:36 AM
Nachman Shai: Country lacks coronavirus communicator
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/16/2020 07:56 AM
Bnei Brak to remain open Thursday after road blocks removed
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/16/2020 06:23 AM
