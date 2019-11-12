Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics Travel Channel

Hamas releases statement mourning Al-Ata

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 12, 2019 07:57
Hamas has released a statement mourning Bahaa Abu Al-Ata, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) Leader assassinated by Israel in the early hours of this morning.

“The movement stresses that the Israeli occupation is held responsible for all consequences and outcomes of this murder. We will continue our resistance, and killing Abu Al-Ata will not pass without a response,” they said.


