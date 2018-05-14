Hamas responsible for violence, deaths in Gaza, White House says

WASHINGTON- Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic group, is responsible for the violence that has erupted in Gaza around the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem on Monday and has led to dozens of deaths, the White House said.



"We're aware of the reports of continued violence in Gaza today," said White House spokesman Raj Shah at a regular press briefing. "The responsibility for these tragic deaths rests squarely with Hamas. Hamas is intentionally and cynically provoking this response."



