May 14 2018
|
Iyar, 29, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Hamas responsible for violence, deaths in Gaza, White House says

By REUTERS
May 14, 2018 21:41
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON- Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic group, is responsible for the violence that has erupted in Gaza around the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem on Monday and has led to dozens of deaths, the White House said.

"We're aware of the reports of continued violence in Gaza today," said White House spokesman Raj Shah at a regular press briefing. "The responsibility for these tragic deaths rests squarely with Hamas. Hamas is intentionally and cynically provoking this response."


Related Content

Breaking news
May 14, 2018
Reports: South Africa to recall ambassador following Gaza violence

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut