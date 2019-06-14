Hamas to Mladenov: We will not tolerant the current situation - report

Breaking news.
X
UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Nikolay Mladenov, left the Gaza Strip through the Erez crossing on Friday, after he meeting with the Hamas leadership.
According to reports in the Gaza Strip, senior Hamas figures told the UN envoy that "they will not tolerate the current situation, and that Israel must immediately reopen the Gaza fishing zone."It was also reported that senior members of the organization, who are controlling the Gaza Strip, informed Mladenov that they are "giving an opportunity for international efforts to calm and lift the siege, otherwise, we will force Israel to lift the blockade in our own way."
This comes as tensions continue to rise between Israel and the Gaza Strip following two rocket attacks on Thursday to which Israel responded with air strikes and closing the Gaza fishing zone.
