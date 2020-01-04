Hanukkah stabbing suspect indicted in New York

The man accused of going on a stabbing rampage at the New York-area home of a Hasidic rabbi during a Hanukkah celebration was indicted on Friday on six counts of attempted murder, up from five counts the suspect was charged with previously.

The indictment also charges Grafton Thomas, 37, with three counts of assault, three counts of attempted assault and two counts of burglary stemming from the Dec. 28 machete attack, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh announced at a brief news conference.

The original criminal complaint filed the day after the assault charged Thomas with five counts of attempted murder - one for each victim authorities then said was stabbed or slashed in the incident - plus a single count of burglary.

Walsh declined to take questions from reporters, and a copy of the indictment was not immediately provided.