Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Har Nof name change approved despite protests

By
November 5, 2019 18:06
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The Jerusalem Naming Committee approved a motion to change the name of the Har Nof neighborhood to "Neot Yosef" on Tuesday.

Residents of the neighborhood expressed outrage at the sudden decision made by Mayor Moshe Lion on Wednesday, claiming that the municipality did not consult residents or their representatives at all before making the decision.A municipality spokesperson told The Jerusalem Post that the public would be "a full partner in the final decision through questionnaires and activity in the neighborhood. Any resident who wants to bring up their opinion, will have their opinion heard willingly.”

This is a developing story.


Related Content

Breaking news
November 5, 2019
U.S. troubled by reports of China harassing Uighur Muslim activists

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings