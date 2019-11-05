Har Nof name change approved despite protests

The Jerusalem Naming Committee approved a motion to change the name of the Har Nof neighborhood to "Neot Yosef" on Tuesday.



Residents of the neighborhood expressed outrage at the sudden decision made by Mayor Moshe Lion on Wednesday, claiming that the municipality did not consult residents or their representatives at all before making the decision.A municipality spokesperson told The Jerusalem Post that the public would be "a full partner in the final decision through questionnaires and activity in the neighborhood. Any resident who wants to bring up their opinion, will have their opinion heard willingly.”



This is a developing story.



