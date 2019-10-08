Hariri says UAE promised Lebanon financial aid

Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said on Tuesday Lebanon was promised financial assistance by the United Arab Emirates during his visit there, Lebanese broadcaster al-Jadeed said.



"We were promised financial assistance that will revive the Lebanese economy and we are working on this matter," Hariri said in comments to reporters.

"The atmosphere is excellent. We have obligations we must accelerate and soon you will hear very excellent news be it in the matter of investment or aid," he said, according to a headline from al-Jadeed.Asked if the UAE would make a deposit in Lebanon's central bank, Hariri said "this requires study", according to Lebanese broadcaster MTV.

