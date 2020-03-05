Harris County, Texas, confirms first two cases of coronavirus
By REUTERS
MARCH 5, 2020 23:42
March 5 - The first two cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Harris County, Texas, public health officials there said on Thursday, in a man and woman from an unincorporated area north of Houston.
The two cases are believed to be travel-related, the Harris County Public Health department said in a written statement, and there is no evidence of community spread.
Nearby Fort Bend County reported a presumptive positive case on Wednesday.
