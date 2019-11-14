Head of Democratic Union Horowitz: Third election better than Netanyahu

Head of the Democratic Union party Nitzan Horowitz tweeted on Thursday evening that “if it [the choice] is either a government with [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu or more elections – I take option b.”
On Thursday evening it was reported President Reuven Rivlin is expected to hold talks with party leaders in the upcoming week to prevent the nation heading to a third election round. U.S. President Donald Trump joked that, in the Israeli system, “they keep having elections, and nobody’s elected
.”