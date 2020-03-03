The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Head of Iran's emergency medical services infected with coronavirus

By REUTERS  
MARCH 3, 2020 14:31
The head of Iran's emergency medical services, Pirhossein Kolivand, has been infected with coronavirus, the ILNA news agency reported on Tuesday.
Kolivand's "health is good and there is no need for concern," the office said in a statement, according to ILNA.
Seventy seven Iranians have died from coronavirus and 2336 have been infected, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Tuesday.
German book fair cancelled due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2020 02:29 PM
Coronavirus kills 77, infects 2,336 in Iran - deputy health minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2020 01:30 PM
Japan confirms new coronavirus infection in Tokyo
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2020 01:17 PM
Ukraine reports first coronavirus case, in man who traveled from Italy
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2020 01:17 PM
China to send plane to Iran to pick up citizens from virus-stricken areas
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2020 12:36 PM
Syrian warplane targeted by Turkish forces in Idlib
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2020 11:32 AM
Germany reports 31 new coronavirus infections
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2020 11:31 AM
Jailed British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe in good health
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2020 11:29 AM
Emirates airline asks staff to take one month unpaid leave over coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2020 10:33 AM
Iran's judiciary says 'CIA spy' will be executed soon in online statement
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2020 10:21 AM
UK not planning to cancel mass events, health minister says
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2020 10:15 AM
Concerts, sports events in UAE canceled, postponed as virus spreads in Gulf
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2020 10:11 AM
South Korea: 600 new coronavirus cases, three more deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2020 07:03 AM
Netanyahu advisor: There will be defectors from the center-left bloc
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/03/2020 05:16 AM
Arab voter turnout highest since 1999 election
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/03/2020 04:10 AM
