Rabbi Dov Singer, head of the yeshiva Makor Haim in Gush Etzion, tested positive for coronavirus after returning from a trip to the United States on March 2.

He is under quarantine in his home.

Hundreds of students study at the Yeshiva. Naftali Frenkel, Gilad Shaer and Eyal Yifrah, the three teenagers who were kidnapped and murdered in the summer of 2014 were attending the yeshiva.