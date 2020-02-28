The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Health Ministry: Details of movement of coronavirus passenger in Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 28, 2020 10:18
Findings on the passenger who tested positive for coronavirus that arrived in Israel from Italy on the February 23, have been released by the Health Ministry.
Anyone who has been in these areas during those times, and has been in close contact - a distance of two meters or less for more than 15 minutes, must immediately be quarantined in their home, and report to the Health Ministry online at:
http://bit.ly/MOH-CoronaInstructions on how to quarantine your house can also be found at the address listed above.
The passenger was in the following areas on the following dates and times:
1.  Friday February 21 - EL AL Flight LY381  departing from Israel at 6am
2. Sunday February 23 - EL AL Flight LY382  arriving in Israel at 4:10pm
3. Sunday February 23 - 'Red Pirate' store in Or Yehuda between the hours of 6-10pm
4. Monday February 24 - 'Red Pirate' store in Or Yehuda between the hours of 8:30am -12am
5.  Monday February 24 - The Iris synagogue on Noga Street in the town of Iris between 6-7am
6. Tuesday February 25 -  'Red Pirate' store in Or Yehuda between the hours of 8:30am-12am
These findings were given to 'the Post' by Eyal Basson, Health Ministry Spokesperson
Mongolian president placed under coronavirus quarantine - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/28/2020 09:52 AM
NATO says to meet under Article 4 to discuss Syria at Turkey's request
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/28/2020 09:09 AM
Turkey says world powers must impose no-fly zone in Syria
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/28/2020 09:03 AM
Russia restricts entry of Iranians, S.Koreans amid coronavirus fears
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/28/2020 08:56 AM
Russia says Turkish troops hit by shelling should not have been in the area - RIA
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/28/2020 08:15 AM
Belarus announces first case of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/28/2020 07:29 AM
Lithuania confirms first case of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/28/2020 06:09 AM
Mainland China reports 327 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Feb 27
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/28/2020 02:40 AM
U.S. grants sanctions waiver for humanitarian trade to Iran
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/28/2020 02:30 AM
Syria: Israeli helicopters attacked military points, injured three
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/28/2020 12:14 AM
US Disease Control Chief evaluating coronavirus survival on surfaces
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/28/2020 12:12 AM
First Dutch coronavirus infection confirmed
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/27/2020 11:30 PM
At least 34 Turkish soldiers killed in air strikes in Syria's Idlib
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/27/2020 11:16 PM
First Dutch coronavirus infection confirmed -health authorities
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/27/2020 10:35 PM
France 'ready for an epidemic' - health minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/27/2020 09:31 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by