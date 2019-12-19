The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
BREAKING NEWS

Health Ministry approves additional NIS 500m. budget for health basket

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 19, 2019 15:49
The Finance and Health Ministries have agreed on the budget for the country's 2020 health basket - an increase of NIS 500 million.
Putin says no plans for Russia-China military alliance
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/19/2019 03:35 PM
Putin praises British PM Johnson's ability to feel Brexit mood
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/19/2019 03:33 PM
Iraqi PM selection delayed by political deadlock
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/19/2019 02:40 PM
More Israelis detained in Moscow - report
Scotland will consider all options if UK blocks independence vote
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/19/2019 12:07 PM
In response to rocket fire, IDF reduces Gaza fishing range
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/19/2019 07:21 AM
Malaysia defends Muslim summit shunned by Saudi, slammed by OIC
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/19/2019 06:45 AM
IDF strikes Hamas targets in Gaza following rocket fire
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/19/2019 06:12 AM
Philippine court finds massacre masterminds guilty of 57 murders
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/19/2019 05:52 AM
China says tensions have somewhat risen over North Korea
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/19/2019 05:25 AM
Chinese university's charter dropping 'freedom of thought' stirs debate
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/19/2019 05:16 AM
White House says it is confident US Senate will exonerate Trump after impeachment
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/19/2019 04:21 AM
Majority of US House votes to impeach Trump for abuse of power
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/19/2019 03:26 AM
Warrant not always needed for 'inadvertent' NSA surveillance of Americans
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/19/2019 03:21 AM
Iron Dome intercepts rocket fired from Gaza, IDF confirms
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/19/2019 03:20 AM
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
