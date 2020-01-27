Health Ministry prepares for coronavirus, but not due to an emergency

It gives us the option to take all the necessary steps when needed," he said.

"Right now – and the emphasis is on right now – there is no verified patient in Israel with the coronavirus, but we are prepared for that as well." The ministry noted that unnecessary travel to China is still discouraged.

Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman signed a public ordinance to boost the Health Ministry's efforts in dealing with the coronavirus, ynet reported.Despite this, Litzman insisted that this was not due to an emergency. "