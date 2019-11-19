Heavy deployment of security forces in central Beirut

NYC Conference
BEIRUT - A heavy deployment of Lebanese security forces fanned out in central Beirut on Tuesday, ahead of a parliamentary session protesters have vowed to prevent, as they demonstrate against the ruling elite.
Banks were set to reopen for the first time in a week after announcing temporary steps, such as a weekly cap of $1,000 on withdrawals of hard currency and transfers abroad limited to urgent personal expenses, in moves to prevent capital flight.A month after the start of nationwide protests, Lebanon is in serious political and economic crisis with no indication of its leaders agreeing on a new government to replace the outgoing cabinet of Saad al-Hariri, who quit as premier on Oct. 29.
Near parliament, riot police scuffled with a group of protesters who were trying to use a cable to remove a barbed wire barricade blocking a road, a Reuters witness said.
The protests have been fueled by perceptions of corruption among the sectarian politicians who have governed Lebanon for decades and are blamed for leading the country into its worst economic crisis since the 1975-90 civil war.
Bezalel Smotrich: With Avigdor Lieberman there is a will to move forward
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/19/2019 09:00 AM
Malta arrests suspected middleman in journalist’s murder
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2019 08:39 AM
Minister Israel Katz: No real chance of forming a right-wing government
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/19/2019 08:39 AM
U.S. never raised issues of troop reduction or pullout from S.Korea
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2019 08:36 AM
Small in numbers, Thai Catholics preserve centuries-old traditions
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2019 08:06 AM
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett to hold meeting with military chiefs
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/19/2019 07:26 AM
Turkey detains 133 military personnel over suspected Gulen links
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/19/2019 07:09 AM
IDF: Iron dome intercepts four missiles launched from Syria
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/19/2019 05:33 AM
Explosions heard in Damascus - Syrian media
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/19/2019 05:15 AM
Red alert in northern Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/19/2019 05:07 AM
Netanyahu told Trump: settlement announcement corrects historic injustice
Emergency travel warning for Jerusalem, West Bank, Gaza - U.S. Embassy
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/18/2019 10:23 PM
Iranian Foreign Minister speaks with Hamas leader Haniyeh
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/18/2019 08:26 PM
Islmic Jihad commander: the resistance paralyzed half of Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/18/2019 08:12 PM
Turkey to launch operation in northeast Syria if YPG not cleared out
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/18/2019 07:29 PM
