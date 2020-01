Despite earlier reports to the contrary, the IDF decided that visitors can visit the Hermon mountain and ski resort Saturday.The earlier report on its closure came following the US decision to assassinate IRGC Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani in a strike late Thursday in Baghdad, as security officials feared retaliation on Israel's northern border.

