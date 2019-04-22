Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel Travel Channel

Pittsburgh federation president to light Independence Day torch

Finkelstein will represent the Pittsburgh Jewish community, which suffered the most bloody antisemitic attack to ever occur on US soil.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
April 23, 2019 01:33
1 minute read.
Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh CEO, Jeff Finkelstein speaks at a news conference

Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh CEO, Jeff Finkelstein speaks at a news conference the day after the Tree of Life synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh. (photo credit: REUTERS/AARON JOSEFCZYK)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev selected Jewish Federation of Pittsburgh president Jeffrey Finkelstein on Monday to light a torch at the annual Independence Day ceremony.

Finkelstein will represent the Pittsburgh Jewish community, which suffered the most bloody antisemitic attack to ever occur on US soil.

Eleven synagogue-goers were shot to death in Tree of Life congregation in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh on October 27.

"I had the pleasure to notify Jeff Finkelstein that he was chosen to light a torch in the name of all the diaspora Jews on Independence Day," Regev said. "Jeff's support of the families of the victims after the attack at the Tree of Life Synagogue and the families of those murdered in the attack on a mosque in New Zealand is an expression of the supreme principle of the spirit of the Jewish people, love thy neighbor as thyself."


Jewish Agency head Isaac Herzog welcomed the "wise choice by the government" to select Finkelstein, adding: "Israel and the Diaspora share a common destiny, in moments of joy and grief. The Pittsburgh Jewish Federation is a model for Jewish communities all over the world in its wealth of pluralistic Jewish life and love of Israel."

The Ruderman Family Foundation, a leading organization committed to bridging the gap between Israelis and US Jewry, congratulated Finkelstein for his representation of the diaspora Jews in lighting the Independence Day torch.

“Mazal Tov to Jeff Finkelstein, who will represent the resilience and spirit of the Pittsburgh Jewish community at Israel’s upcoming Independence Day celebrations," said Jay Ruderman, president of the Ruderman Family Foundation. "Jeff’s leadership in the aftermath of the horrible Tree of Life shooting can serve as an inspiration for other Jewish leaders. The recognition by the Israeli government is an important reminder of the unbreakable bond uniting Israel and the American Jewish community.”

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

THE PALESTINIAN COMMUNITY of Shuafat sits next to a Jewish neighborhood in Jerusalem. ‘To take advan
April 23, 2019
Trump administration discourages use of ‘two-state solution’

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut