Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Hezbollah: New sanctions widen U.S. assault on Lebanon

The move marks the first time the United States has targeted lawmakers of the heavily armed, Iran-backed Hezbollah movement, which is part of Lebanon's coalition government.

By REUTERS
July 11, 2019 17:01
For flavorful Mediterranean A Hezbollah member reacts while Hezbollah leader , Medita fills the bill

A Hezbollah member reacts while Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah talks on a screen during a televised speech at a festival celebrating Resistance and Liberation Day in Nabatiyeh, Lebanon. (photo credit: ALI HASHISHO/REUTERS)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later



BEIRUT - Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Thursday that new U.S. sanctions against three of its officials, including two MPs, have widened Washington's assault on Lebanon.

The move marks the first time the United States has targeted lawmakers of the heavily armed, Iran-backed Hezbollah movement, which is part of Lebanon's coalition government.

"It has widened the assault on Lebanon and its people. It is rejected and denounced," Hezbollah's parliamentary bloc said in TV comments. "It will not change anything in our convictions."

The sanctions widen a U.S. campaign that has designated 50 Hezbollah-linked individuals and entities since 2017. Washington classifies Hezbollah as a terrorist group.

The three new officials are MPs Amin Sherri and Muhammad Raad, as well as Wafiq Safa, whose role includes coordinating with Lebanon's security agencies.

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said on Wednesday the sanctions moved in "a new direction" than existing measures but would not affect government work.

The U.S. sanctions weighed on Lebanese sovereign bonds on Wednesday.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Deputy Director Thomas Homan (L) shakes hands with Iraqi Am
July 11, 2019
Iraq: Envoy's comments on ties with Israel incorrectly quoted by media

By DAVID DIMOLFETTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings