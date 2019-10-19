Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah: 'US, Israel & tyrants worried'

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah spoke on Saturday regarding the protests in Lebanon.



"Everyone in Lebanon should claim responsibility of the dangerous situation the country is facing," Nasrallah said, according to Al-Arabia English."Sayyed #Nasrallah thanks all participants who came to #Baalbek, namely those who came on their feet to the holy shrine, and thanks those who hosted the participants and offered them service honestly and faithfully," tweeted the Hezbollah-run news website Al-Ahed.







Sayyed #Nasrallah thanks all participants who came to #Baalbek, namely those who came on their feet to the holy shrine, and thanks those who hosted the participants and offered them service honestly and faithfully#HussainIsForAll #hussainisforhumanity #Arbaeen #Arbaeen2019 pic.twitter.com/cCUA02CiHM — Al-Ahed (@AlahednewsEn) October 19, 2019

Nasrallah said, the "people of Baalbek discovered the deception of the Umayyad Authority," Al-Ahed reported. He added, " “US, Israel and tyrants [are] worried as they watch millions march to Imam Hussein.”

