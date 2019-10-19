Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah: 'US, Israel & tyrants worried'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 19, 2019 11:35
Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah spoke on Saturday regarding the protests in Lebanon.

"Everyone in Lebanon should claim responsibility of the dangerous situation the country is facing," Nasrallah said, according to Al-Arabia English."Sayyed #Nasrallah thanks all participants who came to #Baalbek, namely those who came on their feet to the holy shrine, and thanks those who hosted the participants and offered them service honestly and faithfully," tweeted the Hezbollah-run news website Al-Ahed.



Nasrallah said, the "people of Baalbek discovered the deception of the Umayyad Authority," Al-Ahed reported. He added, " “US, Israel and tyrants [are] worried as they watch millions march to Imam Hussein.”


Seven try to cross Jordan-Israel border - IDF report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

