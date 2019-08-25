Hezbollah plans a military response against Israel – Lebanese report

Hezbollah is on high alert and is planning a military response against Israel, Lebanese media reported on Sunday.



Lebanon’s military said two IDF reconnaissance drones crashed in the Lebanese capital of Beirut early Saturday morning, hours after the Israeli military said it foiled an Iranian drone attack against northern Israel from Syria.A source in Hezbollah told the Lebanese newspaper Alluah that there would be a military response ahead of a speech by the group’s leader Hassan Nasrallah, which is scheduled for 5 pm on Sunday.







var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });