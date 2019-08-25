Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Hezbollah plans a military response against Israel – Lebanese report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 25, 2019 12:30
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Hezbollah is on high alert and is planning a military response against Israel, Lebanese media reported on Sunday.

Lebanon’s military said two IDF reconnaissance drones crashed in the Lebanese capital of Beirut early Saturday morning, hours after the Israeli military said it foiled an Iranian drone attack against northern Israel from Syria.A source in Hezbollah told the Lebanese newspaper Alluah that there would be a military response ahead of a speech by the group’s leader Hassan Nasrallah, which is scheduled for 5 pm on Sunday.



Related Content

Breaking news
August 25, 2019
Blue and White MK calls Likud 'black'.

By GIL HOFFMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings