Hezbollah sees U.S. war on Iran as unlikely - report

Ali Akbar Velayati, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s top advisor on international affairs, talks with Lebanon’s Hezbollah deputy leader, Sheikh Naim Qassem, during a conference on ‘The World Federation of Resistance scholars’.
(photo credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
BEIRUT - The Iran-backed Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah believes a U.S. war on Iran is unlikely for reasons including Iran's strong defensive capabilities, Hezbollah's deputy leader said in an interview published on Thursday.
Sheik Naim Qassem told Lebanon's al-Joumhouria newspaper U.S. President Donald Trump "does not need war.""He does not benefit from a war that he can start but whose results he cannot control and which might begin with Iran but may be accompanied by the region being set on fire," he said.
The leader of Hezbollah, a heavily armed group founded by Iran's Revolutionary Guards in 1982, said last month it was unlikely the United States would launch a war against Tehran as it would pay a heavy price.
On Wednesday, Trump said any war between Iran and the United States would be swift, but reiterated his desire to avoid a military confrontation even while blasting Tehran’s leaders.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>