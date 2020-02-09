Hezbollah's Nasrallah to speak 40 days after Soleimani assassination

Nasrallah is expected to discuss recent developments in Lebanon and the region, including the "Deal of the Century" Middle East peace plan, the fighting in Idlib, the new Lebanese government and confrontations between the US and Iran-backed terrorist groups.

February 16 is the anniversary of the assassination of Hezbollah leaders Sheikh Ragheb Harb, Sayyed Abbas Al-Mousawi and Hajj Imad Mughniyeh, who were all killed in different years but during the same week.

Iranians traditionally observe a 40 day mourning period.

Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah will speak at a ceremony on Sunday, February 16, commemorating the 40th day after the assassination of former IRGC Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, according to the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Manar news.