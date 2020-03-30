High Court: Only partially demolish one of Rina Shnerb's killer's homes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
MARCH 30, 2020 11:05
The High Court of Justice ruled that only the top floor of the house of the family of one of the terrorists who killed Rina Shnerb will be destroyed, accepting the petition of the family on Monday, according to KAN news.
