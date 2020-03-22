The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
High ranking Egyptian General dies of coronavirus

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 22, 2020 21:48
Major General Khaled Shaltout, the Egyptian Armed Forces’ director of water administration, died today from Covid-19, the Egyptian army announced on Sunday evening.



Three more IDF soldiers test positive for coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/22/2020 10:07 PM
Czech Republic has first coronavirus death, 95-year-old man
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2020 09:40 PM
Israel passes 1,000 coronavirus patients: 1,071
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/22/2020 09:04 PM
Temple Mount will be closed for Muslim, Jewish worshippers
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/22/2020 07:58 PM
Angela Merkel in quarantine - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/22/2020 07:58 PM
Brazil's Bolsonaro plays down coronavirus risk as cases top 1,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2020 07:35 PM
Germany bans meetings of more than two people in public
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2020 07:33 PM
Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 651 in a day, total death toll at 5,476
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2020 07:31 PM
Litzman: Health Ministry considering postponing daylight savings
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/22/2020 07:28 PM
Mozambique confirms first coronavirus case
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/22/2020 06:24 PM
2-month-old premature baby tests positive for coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/22/2020 06:20 PM
Algeria coronavirus cases rises by 62 to 201
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2020 06:12 PM
30 Israeli Navy soldiers evacuated from Germany on IAF plane
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/22/2020 05:55 PM
Canada coronavirus death toll jumps almost 50% to 19 in less than a day
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2020 05:36 PM
Health Ministry cancels nurse licensing exams due to coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/22/2020 05:27 PM
