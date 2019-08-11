Highway 1 blocked after bus bursts into flames

Highway 1 heading east had been blocked to traffic on Sunday as a bus went up in flames.



Nobody was injured and firefighters are on the scene, the fire is under control, police spokesperson reported. Highway 1 is the road connecting Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.



