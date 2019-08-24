Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Hiking trail in northern Israel closed off due to reports of otter attacks

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 24, 2019 19:08
 The Ein Dibsha hiking trail in the Northern Galilee was closed off for hiking Saturday, following reports of hikers being bitten by an otter. Inspectors from the Israeli Nature and Parks Authority scanned the area and located an otter cub, who was subsequently transferred to a nearby wildlife hospital. The hikers were instructed to get vaccinated for rabies. 


