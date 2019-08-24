Hiking trail in northern Israel closed off due to reports of otter attacks

The Ein Dibsha hiking trail in the Northern Galilee was closed off for hiking Saturday, following reports of hikers being bitten by an otter. Inspectors from the Israeli Nature and Parks Authority scanned the area and located an otter cub, who was subsequently transferred to a nearby wildlife hospital. The hikers were instructed to get vaccinated for rabies.

