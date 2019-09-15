Homophobic\anti-Reform Noam party drops out of the election

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
The far right, openly homophobic, anti-reform, formerly-Orthodox Noam party has reportedly dropped out of the election race, after getting only 70 thousand signatures for their petition.
The party will hold a press conference at 4 pm on Sunday where they are expected to make the announcement official.
