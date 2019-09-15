Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Homophobic\anti-Reform Noam party drops out of the election

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 15, 2019 12:20
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The far right, openly homophobic, anti-reform, formerly-Orthodox Noam party has reportedly dropped out of the election race, after getting only 70 thousand signatures for their petition.

The party will hold a press conference at 4 pm on Sunday where they are expected to make the announcement official.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 15, 2019
Iran's Zarif says U.S., allies are "stuck in Yemen"

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut