Homophobic\anti-Reform Noam party drops out of the election

The far right, openly homophobic, anti-reform, formerly-Orthodox Noam party has reportedly dropped out of the election race, after getting only 70 thousand signatures for their petition.



The party will hold a press conference at 4 pm on Sunday where they are expected to make the announcement official.

