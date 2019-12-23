The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS



Hong Kong braces for protests over Christmas holidays

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 23, 2019 04:12
Hong Kong is gearing up for demonstrations over Christmas week with protesters planning events in districts across the city, including in prime shopping malls, the latest in more than six months of unrest.
This week's protests follow a weekend of rallies, including one on Sunday, which ended in chaotic clashes between black-clad, masked demonstrators, who kicked and beat police officers, hurling bricks and glass at them. Police retaliated with bursts of pepper spray and one officer pulled out a gun towards a crowd but did not fire, according to Reuters witnesses and Cable Television.Protests planned throughout the week include evening demonstrations in five malls on Christmas eve. A countdown rally is also planned near the city's harbor front in the bustling Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district.
Protesters are also planning an event called "Suck the Christmas" on Christmas Day where they are expected to protest in different districts according to notices on social media.
Earlier on Sunday, more than 1,000 people rallied calmly in support of China's ethnic Uighurs, who have been detained en masse in camps in China's northwestern Xinjiang region.
