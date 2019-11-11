Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics Travel Channel

Hong Kong leader says violence has far exceeded calls for democracy

By REUTERS
November 11, 2019 12:26
Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam said on Monday the violence that is roiling the former British colony has exceeded protesters' demands for democracy and demonstrators are now the people's enemy.

Lam was speaking hours after police shot a protester, a man was set alight and volleys of tear gas were fired at lunch time in the heart of the financial center in some of the most dramatic scenes to grip the city during months of unrest.


