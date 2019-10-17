Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Hong Kong legislative session adjourned amid protests and heckling

By REUTERS
October 17, 2019 06:14
Hong Kong's Legislative Council meeting was adjourned on Thursday as pro-democracy lawmakers repeatedly heckled the city's embattled leader, Carrie Lam, with several escorted from the chamber for the second day in a row.

Lam, who is backed by China's government, was due to speak a day after announcing measures to tackle the city's chronic housing shortage in her annual policy address, which she was forced to deliver by video after pro-democracy lawmakers heckled her in the legislature.


