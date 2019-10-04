Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Hong Kong police fire tear gas after government imposes emergency laws

By REUTERS
October 4, 2019 17:13
Hong Kong police fired tear gas to disperse protesters in the New Territories district of Sha Tin on Friday, hours after the government imposed emergency laws designed to quell violent unrest that has roiled the city for four months.

Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam invoked colonial-era emergency powers for the first time in more than 50 years in a dramatic move that enraged protesters who took to the streets of the Chinese-ruled city within hours.


