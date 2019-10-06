Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Hong Kong police fire tear gas as protesters defy emergency law

By REUTERS
October 6, 2019 11:00
Hong Kong police fired tear gas on Sunday as protesters defied an emergency law and marched wearing masks through the Chinese-controlled city, witnesses said.

There was no obvious reason for the tear gas, as the rally at Pacific Place on Hong Kong island seemed peaceful, said one witness.

Tens of thousands of protesters wore face masks in defiance of colonial-era emergency powers that threaten them with a year in prison for hiding their faces.

Hong Kong police were bracing for two major protests, fearing a recurrence of Friday night's violent protests that saw the Asian financial center virtually shut down the next day.


