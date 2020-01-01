Hong Kong police fire tear gas during mass New Year's Day march

The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
By REUTERS  
JANUARY 1, 2020 13:26
Hong Kong police fired several rounds of tear gas at crowds during a New Year's day march on Wednesday that has drawn tens of thousands of people, including families with children.
What had been a peaceful march to press authorities for more concessions after more than half a year of protests, deteriorated into tense scenes mid-way during the march, with police firing tear gas to disperse protesters in the Wanchai district.
Frontline protesters quickly formed a line of defence, and some hurled petrol bombs back at police, according to Reuters reporters on the ground.
Hong Kong has been embroiled in more than six months of anti-government protests that have now spilled into 2020, with protesters demands including full democracy and an independent inquiry into allegations of police brutality.
Six Saudi prisoners held in Yemen returned home
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/01/2020 03:28 PM
New Year brings hope, grief to Somali family devastated by bomb blast
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/01/2020 02:11 PM
Iraqi paramilitary groups tell supporters to withdraw from US Embassy perimeter
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/01/2020 01:36 PM
Iran summons Swiss envoy over U.S. 'warmongering statements'
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/01/2020 01:36 PM
US sends Marines to Iraq embassy as Trump blames Iran for attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/01/2020 10:06 AM
Trump: Kim Jong Un is a 'man of his word'
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/01/2020 05:21 AM
U.S. deploying 750 soldiers after protest at U.S. Embassy in Iraq
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/01/2020 02:50 AM
U.S. auto safety agency to probe fatal Tesla crash in Los Angeles
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/01/2020 02:29 AM
Police in Lakewood, NJ, take down armed man - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/01/2020 02:29 AM
17-year-old seriously injured as ATV overturns in northern Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, MAARIV ONLINE
  • 01/01/2020 12:22 AM
Trump: Iran will 'pay a very big price' if lives are lost at US facilitie
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/31/2019 11:37 PM
Iraqi president Salih condemns attempt to breach U.S. embassy
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/31/2019 10:33 PM
Danon to remain Israel’s UN ambassador until May
  • By MAARIV ONLINE, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/31/2019 09:50 PM
Knesset to meet on Wednesday to discuss forming special committee
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/31/2019 07:33 PM
US personnel of embassy in Baghdad secure - State Department
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/31/2019 07:31 PM
