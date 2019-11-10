Hong Kong police fire tear gas to break up protests

Hong Kong police fired tear gas to break up anti-government protesters in the western district of Tsuen Wan on Sunday as violence broke out in different centres of the New Territories on the 24th straight weekend of unrest.



Protesters burnt plastic barricades in the Tuen Mun area and vandalised a train station in the central new town of Sha Tin.

