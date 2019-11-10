Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Hong Kong police fire tear gas to break up protests

By REUTERS
November 10, 2019 10:49
Hong Kong police fired tear gas to break up anti-government protesters in the western district of Tsuen Wan on Sunday as violence broke out in different centres of the New Territories on the 24th straight weekend of unrest.

Protesters burnt plastic barricades in the Tuen Mun area and vandalised a train station in the central new town of Sha Tin.


