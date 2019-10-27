Hong Kong police fire tear gas to disperse protesters

Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

By REUTERS
October 27, 2019 10:07
Hong Kong riot police fired tear gas and pepper spray on Sunday to try to break up thousands of anti-government protesters gathered illegally at the Kowloon waterfront, the latest in a series of sometimes violent clashes over more than four months of unrest.


