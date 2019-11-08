Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Hong Kong police robot tries to detonate explosive device

By REUTERS
November 8, 2019 18:39
 HONG KONG - A Hong Kong police robot was attempting to detonate an explosive device in the Kowloon district of Mong Kok on Friday after at least three explosions in the area.


Candlelight vigils held to mourn a university student who died on Friday after a fall during a pro-democracy rally this week spiraled into street fires and cat-and-mouse clashes between pro-democracy protesters and police.


