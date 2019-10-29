Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist barred from running in district elections

By REUTERS
October 29, 2019 05:46
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

HONG KONG - Prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong said on Tuesday that he was the only candidate who had been disqualified from running in local district council elections due to be held in November.

In a notice on Tuesday, the Hong Kong Electoral Affairs Commission said his nomination was deemed to be "invalid".The government separately stated the candidate could not comply with the requirements of relevant electoral laws.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 29, 2019
Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes near Davao, Philippines

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings