Hong Kong pro-democracy activist barred from running in district elections

HONG KONG - Prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong said on Tuesday that he was the only candidate who had been disqualified from running in local district council elections due to be held in November.



In a notice on Tuesday, the Hong Kong Electoral Affairs Commission said his nomination was deemed to be "invalid".The government separately stated the candidate could not comply with the requirements of relevant electoral laws.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });