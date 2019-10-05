Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Hong Kong rail operator MTR suspends all services due to vandalism

By REUTERS
October 5, 2019 03:42
Hong Kong rail operator MTR Corp said all services would be suspended on Saturday due to "malicious vandalism" as violent protests erupted across the Chinese-ruled city hours after the government invoked emergency powers.


MTR said it strongly condemned the illegal and irresponsible acts of protesters who attacked staff and vandalized railway facilities.
The move comes after another night of violent anti-government protests that have plunged the Chinese-ruled city into its biggest political crisis in decades.


