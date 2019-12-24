The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Hong Kong 'silent night' protests planned for Christmas Eve

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 24, 2019 05:48
Hong Kong anti-government protesters plan to stage gatherings in prime shopping malls and a 'silent night' rally in a popular tourist precinct on Christmas Eve on Tuesday, despite police warnings they would move in if trouble flares.
Police said they would not close roads to traffic in the Tsim Sha Tsui district, where large numbers of people traditionally gather on Christmas Eve to view the Christmas lights along a promenade bordering the city's iconic Victoria Harbour.
Police said that unlike previous years, most roads would not be closed off to traffic in the district, and there wouldn't initially be a large police presence, unless trouble begins to flare.
"Police officers will not, as in the past, be stationed in large numbers along the waterfront," senior superintendent Wong Chi-wai told reporters.
Online protester forums say demonstrators plan to gather in various malls on Christmas Eve, while others plan to march in Tsim Sha Tsui and count down to Christmas near the waterfront.
Next week, the Civil Human Rights Front, which has organised some of the biggest marches involving more than a million people, has applied to stage another march on New Year's Day.
The protests, now in their seventh month, have lost some of the scale and intensity of earlier confrontations.
Police have arrested more than 6,000 people since the protests escalated in June, including a large number during a protracted, violent siege at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in mid-November.
Many Hong Kong residents are angry at what they see as Beijing's meddling in the freedoms promised to the former British colony when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.
China denies interfering and says it is committed to the 'one country, two systems' formula put in place at that time and has blamed foreign forces for fomenting unrest.
US recalls ambassador to Zambia after gay rights row
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/24/2019 12:46 AM
US stops sending bomb-sniffing dogs to Jordan, Egypt as 7 die
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/24/2019 12:43 AM
COGAT: Return to agreed fishing zone for Gazans
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/23/2019 11:37 PM
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 hits off Canada's British Columbia
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/23/2019 10:30 PM
Khashoggi's son says justice has been achieved in his father's case
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/23/2019 07:31 PM
Iran: 'Israeli attacks in the region won't go unanswered'
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/23/2019 06:50 PM
Russian-Ukrainian prisoner swap to happen by the end of the year
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/23/2019 05:43 PM
15-year-old boy in Lod shot
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/23/2019 05:30 PM
Three foreign civilians killed in assault in Syria
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/23/2019 04:49 PM
Russia and Ukraine agree on prisoner swap terms
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/23/2019 04:41 PM
Another elder abuse suspect arrested in Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/23/2019 03:53 PM
Ofer Shelah: Court shouldn't disqualify Netanyahu from forming gov't
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/23/2019 03:42 PM
A couple in Jatt arrested for possession of weapons, drugs
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/23/2019 03:42 PM
Netanyahu and Modi exchange Hanukkah and Diwali greetings on Twitter
Hundreds rally against Myanmar police over child rape case
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/23/2019 02:39 PM
