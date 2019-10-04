Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Hong Kong to introduce anti-mask law, effective midnight

By REUTERS
October 4, 2019 08:53
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



HONG KONG - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam will hold a news conference on Friday, a police spokesman said, as media reported the government was expected to announce a ban on face masks at public rallies, effective from midnight.

Two sources told Reuters on Thursday the government was expected to discuss sweeping emergency laws that would include banning face masks at protests, a move designed to ease months of violent unrest in the Chinese-ruled city.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 4, 2019
Hong Kong leader invokes emergency powers to try to quell escalating violence

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings