Hospital to Health Ministry: We need urgent assistance

The hospital administrators' union sent an urgent appeal to the Ministry of Health regarding the challenging situation in Israeli hospitals, Ynet reported.



In a letter sent to the ministry’s Moshe Barr the union said, "We are very disturbed by the threatening situation where even in the corridors and dining rooms there will be no more space and medical staff will no longer be able to respond to patients.” “Without urgent and immediate assistance,” they added, “we will not be able to give the medical response this winter, about the derived meanings."



