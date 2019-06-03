Syrian regime: Israel attacked T4 airbase

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

A Syrian soldier was killed in an alleged Israeli attack on the T4 airbase in the eastern Homs province on Sunday night, one day after limited clashes between the two foes.



An unnamed military source was quoted by SANA as saying that regime air defences “confronted an Israeli aggression and destroyed two rockets targeting the T4 airport,” adding that the other Israeli rockets caused the death of one soldier and injured two others.

An ammunition depot was destroyed in the strike and there was material damage to other buildings.According to reports multiple explosions were heard inside the airbase during the strike.Iran has been moving its assets from areas repeatedly struck by Israel to locations closer to the border with Iraq, specifically the T4 Airbase located between Homs and Palmyra and just yesterday a Fars Air jumbo jet returned to Iran from a possible arms delivery flight at T4.Israeli officials have repeatedly voiced concerns over the growing Iranian presence on its borders and the smuggling of sophisticated weaponry to Hezbollah from Tehran to Lebanon via Syria, stressing that both are red-lines for the Jewish State.Israel has admitted to having carried out one hundred of strikes in Syria against Iranian and Hezbollah targets and is suspected of carrying out hundreds of others.The strike came just hours after Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel would not tolerate missile attacks on its territory and would "respond forcefully to any aggression against it."“Yesterday, two missiles were fired toward Israel from Syrian territory,” Netanyahu said. “One struck inside Syria and the other hit our territory on the Golan Heights. I held security consultations following the attack, and I ordered the IDF to take strong action, which it did, striking several targets.”The Israel Air Force struck several Syrian military positions in southwestern Damascus and Quneitra, killing seven “foreign fighters” and three Syrian Armed Force (SAF) soldiers, and injuring seven others, in retaliation for the rockets fired earlier into northern Israel.The IDF confirmed that jets and attack helicopters struck a number of military targets in Syria in retaliation for the rocket fire, including two artillery batteries, a number of observation posts near the border, and an SA-2 air defense battery, in retaliation for the SAF rocket fire.“We struck a number of Syrian Armed Forces military targets,” the IDF said. “We hold the Syrian regime accountable and will firmly operate against any attempt to harm Israeli civilians.”

