House Democrats will hold off on full vote authorizing impeachment probe

WASHINGTON - Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives are not currently backing a full vote of the chamber to authorize an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, said an aide familiar with the situation.
The White House has criticized the lack of such a vote and vowed not to cooperate with what it describes as an illegitimate investigation.
