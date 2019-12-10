House Judiciary panel to vote on Trump impeachment no later than Thursday
By REUTERS
DECEMBER 10, 2019 16:09
WASHINGTON - The U.S. House Judiciary Committee is aiming to vote on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump no later than Thursday, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com