House releases whistleblower report on Trump-Ukraine dealings

By REUTERS
September 26, 2019 16:13
Breaking news

(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - The U.S. House Intelligence Committee on Thursday released a declassifed version of a whistleblower report alleging that President Donald Trump used his office to solicit interference in the 2020 presidential election from a foreign country.

"I am deeply concerned that the actions described below constitute 'a serious or flagrant problem, abuse, or violation of law or executive order' that 'does not include differences of opinion concerning public policy matters,' consistent with the definition of an 'urgent concern'," the report said.


