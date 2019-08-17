Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Houthi drone attack causes "minor" gas fire, oil production unaffected

By REUTERS
August 17, 2019 14:07
 DUBAI  - A drone attack launched by Yemen's Houthi group on an oil field in eastern Saudi Arabia caused a "minor" fire at a gas plant but had no impact on oil production, a Saudi industry source said.

The attack on the Shaybah oil field was carried out "most probably" by three drones, the source said, adding that it had caused no casualties and that the fire had been extinguished.

The Iran-aligned Houthis claimed the attack earlier on Saturday.


