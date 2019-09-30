Houthis free 290 Yemenis in unilateral release

Yemen's Houthi movement freed 290 Yemeni detainees in a "unilateral release" on Monday, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said.



They included 42 survivors of an attack on a detention center in Dhamar earlier this month, the aid agency added in a statement that gave few other details.

