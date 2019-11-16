Hundreds of pro-China protesters rally amid Hong Kong chaos

Hundreds of pro-China protesters rallied in Hong Kong on Saturday to denounce increasingly violent anti-government unrest in the Chinese-ruled city and support the police who have become a prime target of attack.

The former British colony has been embroiled in more than five months of demonstrations, with pro-democracy protesters angry at perceived Communist Party meddling in a city guaranteed its freedoms when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Protesters are also furious at perceived police brutality, a charge police deny.