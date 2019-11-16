NYC Conference
Hundreds of pro-China protesters rally amid Hong Kong chaos

Hundreds of pro-China protesters rallied in Hong Kong on Saturday to denounce increasingly violent anti-government unrest in the Chinese-ruled city and support the police who have become a prime target of attack.
The former British colony has been embroiled in more than five months of demonstrations, with pro-democracy protesters angry at perceived Communist Party meddling in a city guaranteed its freedoms when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.
Protesters are also furious at perceived police brutality, a charge police deny.
IDF attacks several Hamas posts overnight
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/16/2019 07:51 AM
Trump asked Tokyo for $8 bln to keep US troops in Japan
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/16/2019 07:06 AM
IDF attacks Gaza targets in response to rockets early Saturday
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/16/2019 05:58 AM
Suspected gunman in California high school shooting dies in hospital
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/16/2019 04:16 AM
MDA treat nine people following rockets from Gaza
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/16/2019 02:56 AM
IDF: Rockets from Gaza identified and intercepted
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/16/2019 02:28 AM
Red alert in Israel's south
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/16/2019 02:08 AM
IDF to investigate strike that killed eight members of same family
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/16/2019 12:08 AM
Kiev says Macron promised Zelenskiy support ahead of east Ukraine summit
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/15/2019 08:15 PM
U.S. calls on Libya to halt Tripoli war, warns against Russia's role
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/15/2019 08:09 PM
Former U.S. envoy: corrupt Ukrainians found U.S. partners
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/15/2019 04:52 PM
Senior state source claims Israel did not agree to stop targeted killings
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/15/2019 01:58 PM
Russian spy chief: New Start treaty with U.S. unlikely to be extended
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/15/2019 01:18 PM
Islamic Jihad in-fighting after Hamas did not join attack on Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/15/2019 10:50 AM
Israel agreed to cease targeted killings policy - Arab media
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 11/15/2019 09:45 AM
